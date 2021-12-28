Cat missing, residents safe after house fire in Courtenay, B.C.

All residents are accounted for but one pet is still missing following a house fire in Courtenay on Tuesday morning.

The fire occurred at a home near the intersection of Grant Avenue and 22nd Street.

Firefighters say residents could be seen fleeing the home when they arrived.

"We assisted with their evacuation as well as some pets," said Courtenay Fire Department Chief Kurt MacDonald.

"Crews went in and knocked the fire down quickly," he said.

Four pets – two dogs and two cats – were evacuated from the home. One cat remains missing at this time.

Firefighters say residents appear to be safe, though several were being treated for potential smoke inhalation by paramedics.

MacDonald says the fire started on the ground floor of the building, though the exact cause is not known yet. A fire investigation is scheduled to take place Wednesday.

Darren Monk, who lives nearby, says he checked in on the residents before firefighters arrived.

"I was downstairs in my house when (my wife) said there was smoke coming from the house on the corner," said Monk.

"So I grabbed my boots and ran over there to see what we could do to assist them."

He says he let the residents stay inside his home shortly after the fire took place to stay warm.

"We brought them all over and gave them some hospitality and somewhere warm (to stay)," he said.

The Courtenay Fire Department also attended to a house fire on Monday along 5th Street.

In that incident, a fire was started after a resident was trying to thaw out a frozen pipe.

MacDonald says that residents should not use open flames when trying to thaw frozen pipes, and a fire extinguisher should be on hand in case a fire starts.