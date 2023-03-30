Cat rescued from backseat of SUV at Ottawa Humane Society

A cat is safe and sound after being stuck under the backseat of a car for more than an hour.

The Ottawa Humane Society says the cat arrived at its office on Hunt Club Road stuck under the seat of a finder's car, "just out of reach."

After five people spent an hour trying to get the cat out from under the seat, staff called Ottawa fire to help reach the cat.

"The cat is now safe and in our care," the humane society said.

