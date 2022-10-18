Cat rescued from car engine in Central Saanich was missing for 2 years

A little girl's concern for a trapped cat in Central Saanich, B.C., also helped solve a years-long mystery.

Central Saanich firefighters were called to the McDonald's parking lot at the intersection of Mt Newton Cross Road and the Patricia Bay Highway on Sunday afternoon for a report of a cat stuck in the engine compartment of a car.

Central Saanich Fire Captain Dan Little told CTV News that the cat was discovered by a young girl and her parents who had parked beside the car.

"They had parked next to the parked vehicle and when they returned to their vehicle they heard a cat crying," said Little.

The family investigated and learned that the cries were coming from the engine compartment, where they could "see a tail hanging" from the car.

Little says the family searched the area for the owners of the car, but couldn't find them. That's when they called Central Saanich Fire.

Firefighters arrived and found the car locked up.

"The engine compartment felt cold, the hood felt cold, so there wasn't too much we could do without having the police there," said Little.

The fire department called Central Saanich Police who arrived at the parking lot and tracked down the owner of the car. Police then phoned the owner, who turned out to be out of town.

"The owner of the car had actually parked the car and went to the mainland and also informed the officer that they don't own a cat, so if there's a cat in the car it's not theirs," Little said with a laugh.

Firefighters then used specialized tools to open up the car's hood.

"Sure enough, there's this big orange tabby stuck in-between the engine and fire wall," said Little.

The fire captain said it took some delicate maneuvering, but after several attempts firefighters were able to free the cat.

"He was crying, he wasn't vicious or anything with us," Little said of the cat.

The cat appeared to be uninjured, according to the fire captain, though it was covered in dirt and engine dust.

"He was very happy to be out," said Little. "It snuggled right up to one of our captains who got him."

The family that originally reported the trapped cat volunteered to take the animal to an animal shelter, and was escorted there by police.

"If anyone's a hero I think it's the little girl who insisted her mom and dad check out where this cat was," said Little. "And Kudos to them, they could've just driven away."

MYSTERY SOLVED

Once the cat was in the care of a shelter, it was determined the animal was named Pickles and had been missing for two years.

"We cannot stress [enough] the importance of permanent identification for cats," wrote the CRD Animal Shelter in a social media post Saturday. "Please consider having your cats chipped."

Pickles remains in CRD care as of Tuesday.

'HAVE A QUICK CHECK'

Central Saanich firefighters are encouraging people to be mindful of animals inside vehicles, especially as colder weather settles in.

Little says that Pickles may have crawled into the car's engine compartment overnight looking for warmth.

"I encourage people to have a quick check when it's colder," said Little.

He says that squirrels, racoons, rats and other animals sometimes enter vehicles during the winter months.