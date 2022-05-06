Cat rescued from top of utility pole in flooded Manitoba community
An organization lending a hand in Peguis First Nation’s flood response also stepped in to rescue a member of the animal kingdom.
The community, about 150 kilometres north of Winnipeg, was placed under a mandatory evacuation order after ice jams on the Fisher River drove up water levels.
More than 1,400 people have left the community since Saturday, with most of them staying in Winnipeg.
Some 75 workers from the First Nation Community Response Corporation, which is under contract with the federal government, were in the first nation this week, delivering food and helping with sandbagging efforts.
However, one of its workers also jumped in to help save a cat.
It had climbed to the top of a utility pole, presumably to get away from the water on the ground below.
The organization shared video of the rescue with CTV News Winnipeg. A worker is seen scooping up the cat, which is then carefully lowered and whisked onto a boat.
Corporation president James Favel said the cat was reunited with its companion - a young girl, who cried with happiness upon its return.
- With files from CTV's Renée Rodgers
