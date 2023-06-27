Cat shelter desperately seeks new facility after fire

The staff of an Oro-Medonte cat shelter devastated by fire is desperately trying to find a new facility.

Street Cats Rescue on Shanty Bay Road was heavily damaged by flames on May 26. RELATED | 4 people hospitalized trying to rescue cats in Oro-Medonte, Ont. shelter fire

The non-profit organization is seeking a 2,000-square-foot facility to house dozens of cats.

"We never missed a days rent, we have a letter of reference from our landlord, we can provide reference letters from local veterinarians, we are financially responsible, we're professional, we're clean, we're quiet, and we're just a group of people trying to help some cats," said Carol Snow, director at Street Cats Rescue.

Complete information on the cat shelter and its donation needs is available on the Street Cats Rescue Facebook page.