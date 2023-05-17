Cat tortured, killed in microwave during Edmonton break-in: humane society

Edmonton police officers in the animal cruelty unit have been called in after a cat was found dead in a microwave in the northwest part of the city.

The local humane society issued a press release about the incident Wednesday which said the animal "was tortured and killed in the microwave during a break and enter."

“This is a horrific act of cruelty, and our hearts go out to the family who lost their beloved cat and witnessed the aftermath of this disturbing assault,” CEO Liza Sunley said.

“We are thankful that Edmonton has a dedicated Animal Cruelty Investigation Unit (ACIU) who is taking this investigation seriously.”

The humane society did not say when the death happened or where and Edmonton Police Service refused to release that information to CTV News Edmonton.

A spokesperson also would not say if anyone has been arrested in the case but stated that the investigation is ongoing.

Sunley urged anyone with information in the case to contact police.

“We also encourage parents, educators and community leaders to use this tragedy as an opportunity to teach young people about the importance of respecting the animals we share our world with,” she said.

“There is a well-established link between violence against animals and violence against humans, and it is crucial that we work together to prevent both.”