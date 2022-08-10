Catalyst projects, library renovations discussed at executive committee

The City of Regina’s executive committee held its first meeting since the beginning of July, with multiple items on the agenda.

During the committee's meeting on Wednesday, one of the items was a unanimously passed motion to approve the terms of the 'catalyst committee.'

The new committee’s purpose is to oversee major projects brought forward in previous Executive meetings that were named “catalyst projects” due to their ability to generate growth within Regina.

“I think they are on a pretty tight timeline because we are looking to have that information by the end of the year,” said Regina Mayor Sandra Masters. “To have the catalyst committee struck and the format that the co-chairs have come forward with in terms of how to populate the committee is pretty favourable.”

These catalyst projects include a new aquatics centre, a new baseball diamond and potentially a new ice hockey rink located in the REAL District.

The committee was created to coordinate the projects and ensure each program works in unison and not against one another.

“We are really looking at filling out our downtown to create that vibrancy and that kind of place to be both during the day for sport for rec for culture, and that nightlife,” said Masters. “We are really looking to have it so that the citizens of Regina can go if they want to go 18 hours a day, they can.”

The Regina Public Library’s central branch was among the items on Wednesday’s agenda.

According to a presentation shown to executive committee, the branch is in desperate need of renovations just to keep its doors open.

The building will allegedly need around $50 million in renovations just to bring the building up to code.

The cost does not include any improvements to the current space.

There are a number of issues that the current library faces including;

Windows not insulated and some windows installed backwards.

Roof set on top of walls and not reinforced

Inadequate heating system and lack of energy efficiency

Aging electrical system

Concrete deterioration

Asbestos in the ceilings

Not accessible or up to code

Safety issues

The library currently sees over 470,000 visits per year and Masters said the library acts like a community hub.

“I think the library is incredibly important to perpetuate the culture in the community of Regina,” said Masters. “It serves everybody young and old, it's completely inclusive for new Canadians and absolute resource in terms of learning English, as well as connecting into the community.”

Masters added that the project to renovate the library is already in the works.

“So the revitalization project, I believe is being worked on for 12 years now for the main branch, and so we look forward to seeing that come forward,” she said.

The library renovations were expected to be discussed at Wednesday’s meeting. However, the topic was tabled and it will brought towards executive council at their next meeting on Sept. 7.