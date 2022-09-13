Catalytic converter allegedly stolen from Tecumseh vehicle
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
Tecumseh OPP is seeking the public’s help identifying a person of interest in the theft of a vehicle’s catalytic converter.
Police say officers received the theft complaint around 1 p.m. Tuesday after a vehicle had its catalytic converter stolen while parked at a business in the 5400 block of Roscon Industrial Drive sometime over the weekend.
Police have released a photo of a person of interest caught on a security camera and are looking for the public’s help to identify them. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tecumseh OPP detachment.
Police are reminding the public if you see any suspicious activity or have information on this theft, call 1-888-310-1122.
To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)
