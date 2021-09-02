Catalytic converter thefts on the rise as thieves target Muskoka
Catalytic converter thefts are still on the rise, police say, after more incidents in Muskoka.
Within two days, officers in Gravenhurst responded to two separate reports of stolen converters, one from a local business and another from a transportation company.
They say the approximate value is $15,000.
Provincial police say thieves have been targetting vehicles for catalytic converters right across Ontario.
"This trend across the province appears to be on the rise with increased value of precious metals contained within converters," they say.
The catalytic converter is part of the vehicle's exhaust system and helps reduce emissions and noise. It is made up of rhodium, palladium and platinum.
Police say to avoid becoming a victim of this type of theft, keep vehicles in a garage if possible or a well-lit area and install video surveillance.
Dozens of catalytic converters were also reported stolen from vehicles parked at the Mitsubishi Barrie lot in May.
Police ask anyone with information to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.
