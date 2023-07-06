Catalytic converter thefts still going up, police say at launch of summer engraving program

The Edmonton Police Service and Alberta Motor Association have partnered with Kal Tire to offer a catalytic converter engraving program.

From Thursday until Aug. 31, Kal Tire will provide at-cost engraving of catalytic converters at select locations.

The cost is $40 per vehicle, and an additional $20 per converter for vehicles that have more than one catalytic converter.

AMA members will receive a five per cent discount.

Each vehicle will receive a pair of decals to let thieves know the vehicle's converter is traceable.

Police believe the program will help deter thefts.

"They see the decal, they understand that the VIN [vehicle identification number] is etched, that there is a possibility of connecting them to the stolen property, and they walk by your vehicle," said Supt. Derek McIntyre of the EPS Crime Suppression and Investigation Division.

In 2022, there were 3,514 reported catalytic converter thefts in Edmonton.

So far in 2023, there have been 1,249.

Police say thefts of the part rose by more than 80 per cent between 2020 and 2022.

Currently, McIntyre says it's difficult for police to trace a stolen catalytic converter.

"We don't know who owns the cat convertor so it becomes really hard to continue a criminal investigation when you can't prove who owns the property."

Replacing a stolen catalytic converter can come at a high cost to drivers.

"While a thief may get $200 at a metal recycler for this unit, the person who owns this unit will pay up to $2,000 to have it replaced on their vehicle," McIntyre said.

"If the unit is stolen from an industrial type vehicle, that catalytic converter replacement cost can be upwards of $10,000."

"Last year catalytic converter theft cost Edmontonians nearly $20 million in replacement costs."

Police say a similar program in Winnipeg saw an 85 per cent decrease in thefts.

"Thieves really do come to realize that it is pointless at that time and they do move on."

Similar programs are also running this summer in Camrose, Lethbridge and Medicine Hat.

Edmontonians are encouraged to contact their local Kal Tire to see if appointments are available.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Amanda Anderson