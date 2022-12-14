Catalytic converter thieves busted at Edmonton International Airport: RCMP

Two men are facing charges after Mounties say they were caught cutting a catalytic converter off of a vehicle at Edmonton's airport.

Officers were doing proactive parking-lot patrols on Monday at 10 a.m. when they noticed the men in the act, Leduc RCMP announced Wednesday.

"Officers arrested the suspects and seized a fraudulent firearms license, a sawzall and the cut catalytic converter," Const. Cheri-Lee Smith wrote in a news release.

Timothy John Stuparyk, 36, from Leduc County, alta., is charged with:

theft under $5,000

illegal possession in government documents

mischief under $5,000

Tyler Rae Nolan, 26, from Edmonton was charged with:

theft under $5,000

mischief under $5,000

Police said both Stuparyk and Nolan missed their court dates so warrants have been issued for their arrests.

Stuparyk is described as: 178 centimetres (5’10”) tall, 79 kilograms (174 lbs.) with brown eyes and brown hair.

Nolan is described as: 175 centimetres (5’9”) tall, 70 kilograms (154 lbs.) with brown eyes and brown hair.

In September, the City of Leduc made an amendment to its Business Licence Bylaw in an attempt to curb catalytic converter thefts. Anyone found to be in possession of an unattached catalytic converter can now be fined $1,000, unless they have a valid business licence for an automotive repair or supply business.

RCMP also have a program with the city to etch identification numbers onto catalytic converters, in an effort to help officers return stolen parts.