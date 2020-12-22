Essex County OPP responded to the Salvation Army in Leamington Monday for a theft report.
Police say catalytic converters were stolen from the organization’s vehicles at its Setterington Street location. The theft took place between Friday, Dec. 18 and Monday, Dec. 21.
“At a time where non-profit charitable organizations have struggled with less donations and higher demand this is very disheartening,” police said in a news release.
Police are encouraging the public to report “suspicious activity” and have the following suggestions to prevent this type of theft:
- When possible, park in well-lit areas and close to building entrances.
- If you have a garage at your house, park your car inside and keep the garage door shut.
- If your car has an alarm set it to activate when it detects vibration.
- Have the catalytic converter welded to your car's frame, which may make it harder to steal.
Consider engraving your vehicle identification number (VIN) on the catalytic converter - this may help alert a scrap dealer that it was stolen and make it easier to identify the owner.
Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.