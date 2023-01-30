Catalytic converters stolen from a Tillsonburg car dealership: OPP

Police are investigating after they believe catalytic converters were stolen from a car dealership in Tillsonburg earlier this month.

Oxford Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the thefts happened on Jan. 10 at around 10 p.m. at a Simcoe Street car dealership.

Police did not specify how many catalytic conversers were stolen.

OPP included photos of the “persons of interest” in a tweet posted on Monday afternoon, and is asking anyone who may have information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

#OxfordOPP is investigating catalytic converter thefts from a Simcoe Street car dealership in @TillsonburgTown on January 10th at approx 10pm. If you recognize these persons of interest or have any info, contact #OPP 1-888-310-1122 or @CrimeStoppersOC

1-800-222-8477(TIPS)^pc pic.twitter.com/zdyt35lS3Z