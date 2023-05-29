Catalytic converters stolen from company vehicles at 2 Barrie businesses

Police are investigating the theft of catalytic converters from two Barrie businesses.

According to police, thieves stole catalytic converters from company vehicles parked in outdoor parking lots sometime late Sunday at businesses on Commerce Park Drive and King Street.

Police "strongly encourage" business owners to move company vehicles to secure areas, such as fenced spaces with surveillance cameras or indoors if possible.

"Other options include utilizing aftermarket catalytic converter enclosures or spraying heat resistant paint onto the catalytic converters to make them less attractive to thieves," police noted in a release.

Experts say the precious metals can sell on the black market for hundreds of dollars, but police noted the inconvenience to the victim "far outweighs the replacement costs."

Police remind the public to report any suspicious vehicles or activities immediately.

"Together, we can work to combat this type of specialized theft and hopefully, by securing property and storing it elsewhere, put these opportunistic criminals out of business," they stated in a release.