Catalytic converters stolen from multiple vehicles: OPP

Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say multiple vehicles at a business in Morriston had their catalytic converts stolen over the weekend.

On Monday, OPP said between 2:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m., unknown persons entered the grounds of the business from highway 6 and removed catalytic converters from five vehicles.

The theft of the catalytic converts comes just months after thieves flipped over eight large trucks at a gravel pit outside Aberfoyle, Ont. and stole the vehicles’ catalytic converters.

There was no indication these thefts are related.

Catalytic converters are a part of a vehicle’s exhaust system and contain precious metals such as rhodium, platinum and palladium that can be sold on the black market.