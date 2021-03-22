Police are searching for a suspect after a number of catalytic converters were stolen from a business in North Dumfries early Monday morning.

Officers responded to report of a break and enter at a business near Alps Road and Northumberland Road just before 2 a.m.

According to police, someone gained access to the business by cutting through a fence. Once inside, the person stole catalytic converters from work vehicles parked there.

No description of the suspect was made available by police.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious, or anyone who has any information, is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.