Catalytic converters stolen from pair of Guelph homes

Guelph police are warning the public about continued thefts of catalytic converters in the city.

In a news release, officials said two converters were reported stolen from vehicles at a pair of north-end homes over the weekend.

On Sunday afternoon police said a resident near Woodlawn Road East near Victoria Road North reported the exhaust component of their vehicle had been cut off sometime overnight.

Then on Monday afternoon, a resident near Woolwich Street and Speedvale Avenue East reported that their vehicle’s catalytic converter had also been stolen sometime over the weekend.

Police services across North America have reported a surge in catalytic converter thefts in recent months, as values soar for precious metals used in their construction.

Last month alone, 11 catalytic converters were stolen from Guelph business over the course of a single weekend.

Guelph police said there have been more than 40 of these thefts reported locally since Christmas.

Anyone with information regarding catalytic converter thefts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.