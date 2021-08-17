Catalytic converters stolen from parked cars in Tecumseh

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the theft of two catalytic converters allegedly stolen from vehicles parked at a Tecumseh business.

The Tecumseh OPP detachment is investigating the theft that occurred between 4:30 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. Monday at a Fasan Drive business.

Police say it was determined unknown suspects attended the address and removed the catalytic converters from parked motor vehicles.

OPP members are seeking the public’s assistance in the investigation and are asking anyone with information to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com. http://www.catchcrooks.com