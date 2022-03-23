iHeartRadio

Catch a movie under the stars starting Friday

image.png

Movie lovers will be able to catch a flick and enjoy some popcorn in the great outdoors.

After a long winter, the Sunset Barrie Drive-in in Oro Medonte is gearing up to open for another season.

The drive-in will be reopening as of Friday, March 25.

For now, the drive-in will be operating Thursdays until Sundays.

Book your tickets here.

