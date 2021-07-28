Catch the Ace Jackpot reaches over $150,000 for Humane Society London and Middlesex

The Humane Society for London and Middlesex (HSLM) Catch the Ace fundraiser has exceeded over $150,000 in their progressive jackpot.

Catch the Ace is a weekly raffle lottery game where you’re able to purchase tickets that are associated with envelopes on a game board.

The game originally started with 52 envelopes with each envelope hiding one card from a standard deck of playing cards, the game is now down to 26 envelopes.

Tickets purchased for this raffle, gives the winner a guaranteed 20 per cent of ticket sales. If you happen to find the Ace of Spades (which is still hiding) you win the progressive jackpot!

More than halfway through the Catch the Ace deck and the Ace of Spades is STILL hiding! This week's win is already worth more than $154,000 if the Ace is found!



Will you be our next big winner? There's only one way to find out...Order Now: https://t.co/QbEVrMFMaz pic.twitter.com/8SId7jA0dN

“We are thrilled with the community’s response to HSLM’s Catch the Ace! Not being able to host our signature community events, we searched for a way to fundraise while providing a fun and engaging event. Catch the Ace is just that! It is incredible to see the jackpot reach over $150,000, and with that tricky Ace still hiding, we hope to keep this momentum going and keep that jackpot growing!"said Executive Director Steve Ryall in a statement.

He added, "Every player can feel good knowing they are helping to provide care and hope to pets in need. With over 250 animals in our shelter each day, purchasing your ticket means that a shelter pet is winning their lottery by getting the support they deserve.”

HSLM is a non-profit organization that exists to improve the lives of animals by providing temporary shelter and appropriate new families for surrendered animals, in the London and counties of Elgin, Middlesex and Oxford.

Tickets are only available online. To help support the HSLM and purchase tickets, click here.