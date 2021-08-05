Catch-up clinics planned for non-COVID student immunizations in Windsor

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is hosting a series of student immunizations for non-COVID shots to help catch up before the school year begins.

WECHU says it is more important than ever that in addition to eligible students receiving their COVID-19 vaccine, that those born in 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2009 also receive their vaccines for Hepatitis B, Meningococcal Disease, and HPV.

Students can receive these vaccines through their family doctor, nurse practitioner, and other community healthcare providers and are encouraged to do so.

The clinics are being offered for families unable to access these vaccines through a community healthcare provider, beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 11, for those that are eligible.

Student immunization clinics for those born in 2006, 2007, 2008, or 2009 will be held by appointment only at Mackenzie Hall at 3277 Sandwich St. W. in Windsor.

The event takes place between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. The vaccines available at this catch-up clinic are Meningococcal conjugate ACYW-135, Hepatitis B, and Gardasil 9. Families can book an appointment for their child by visiting the online booking system at or by calling the School Immunization Helpline at 519-259-2146 ext.1222.

If students have or plan to receive their COVID-19 vaccine, then an appointment to receive a vaccine for either Meningococcal conjugate ACYW-135, Hepatitis B, or HPV can only be scheduled 28 days after receiving their first or second COVID-19 vaccine dose. Students that receive other non-COVID-19 immunizations including Meningococcal conjugate ACYW-135, Hepatitis B, or HPV are required to wait 14 days before receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

Everyone in attendance at the catch-up clinic is expected to: