Catfish Creek Conservation Authority issues water safety statement
The Catfish Creek Conservation Authority (CCCA) in southwestern Ontario is issuing a Water Safety, Watershed Conditions Statement for flood prone low-lying areas.
Localized heavy rainfall with near 50 mm is possible Saturday afternoon and evening. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop.
Due to these increased adverse weather conditions there is a potential for higher water flows resulting in unsafe conditions and other unpredictable dangers around waterways.
The public is encouraged to exercise extreme caution near open bodies of water, and to keep children away from waterways.
CCCA will continue to monitor watershed conditions and will issue updates and recommendations as necessary.
This Watershed Conditions Statement will remain in effect until 12:00 p.m. Sunday.
-
Toronto man facing charges after allegedly driving while impaired: policeA 32-year-old Torontonian is facing charges after allegedly driving while impaired and prohibited to operate a vehicle, according to police.
-
Possible tornado investigations underway after Windsor-Essex stormA powerful storm ripped through Windsor-Essex on Sunday, leading to damage cleanup and possible tornado investigations.
-
Sibling fight escalates to threats and violence in West NipissingA dustup Saturday afternoon between two siblings ended with threats and violence, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
Sask. police caught 476 impaired drivers in May: SGIPolice in Saskatchewan caught 476 impaired drivers around the province throughout the month of May, a news release from Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) said.
-
Black tire marks on Leduc Pride crosswalk lead to police investigationPolice are investigating black tire tread marks on the new Pride crosswalk in Leduc as vandalism.
-
Muggy weather this week for the MaritimesThe air in the Maritimes will likely feel heavy and muggy throughout the week with low pressure centred to the west and high pressure to the east.
-
Several charges laid in stolen car investigation in MidlandFour individuals face charges in connection with a stolen car investigation in Midland last week.
-
No injuries reported after 19-car Sask. train derailmentNo one was injured after a 19-car freight train derailment in Saskatchewan, according to Canada's transportation regulator.
-
Caledon OPP and MTO bust wayward drivers on Highway 10Operation Perfect 10 had a dozen officers from the OPP and MTO focusing their efforts on drivers who were speeding, not wearing seatbelts and using handheld devices.