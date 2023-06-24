Catfish Creek Conservation Authority issues water safety statement

The Catfish Creek Conservation Authority (CCCA) in southwestern Ontario is issuing a Water Safety, Watershed Conditions Statement for flood prone low-lying areas.

Localized heavy rainfall with near 50 mm is possible Saturday afternoon and evening. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop.

Due to these increased adverse weather conditions there is a potential for higher water flows resulting in unsafe conditions and other unpredictable dangers around waterways.

The public is encouraged to exercise extreme caution near open bodies of water, and to keep children away from waterways.

CCCA will continue to monitor watershed conditions and will issue updates and recommendations as necessary.

This Watershed Conditions Statement will remain in effect until 12:00 p.m. Sunday.