Catholic archdiocese in Nova Scotia installs 20 emergency shelters on church grounds

An initiative to place 20 emergency shelters on church grounds across Nova Scotia is now complete.

Officials from the archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth say the final two portable shelters were set up in Bedford Monday, completing the process of construction and installation that began last year.

John Stevens, the project manager for the Crisis Emergency Shelters program, says the units are a temporary measure for those experiencing homelessness in Halifax and other areas of the province.

The 20 heated shelters, which measure 2.5 metres by 2.5 metres, come with a built-in bed, lighting, USB charging ports and smoke and carbon monoxide detectors at a cost to the archdiocese of $11,500 a piece.

Justin Strang, a resident at one of the shelters located on the property of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Dartmouth, says the initiative has been a "sign of hope" for people who are trying to secure more permanent housing.

Stevens says the shelters are expected to be in place until May 31.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2022

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.