Catholic church north of Edmonton destroyed in fire

Firefighters were called to a burning Catholic church north of Edmonton around 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

As of 6 a.m., crews were still on scene extinguishing hot spots at St. Jean Baptiste Parish, but the Roman Catholic church on Morinville's Main Street had been badly damaged and fire departments from neighbouring communities had been called in to help.

"The fire was already fully involved from the basement when the first fire crews got here. They entered the building but there was already collapse occurring on the inside of the church so they backed out and it's been a defensive or exterior fire fight ever since," Iain Bushell, the town's general manager of infrastructure and community services, told CTV News Edmonton.

"It's one of the largest buildings. It's very old construction so an awful lot of wood, so it went very quickly and it was a very difficult fire to fight," he said, thanking crews who came to help from Legal, Bon Accord, Gibbons, Sturgeon County, St. Albert and Edmonton.

In total, about 50 firefighters were on scene who rested in rotations during the exhaustive response that morning and in anticipation of high temperatures later in the day.

'SAD AS HELL'

Across the street, local residents watched as a century of history crumbled before their eyes.

Construction on the church finished in 1907 and it hosted its first mass on Jan. 1, 1908.

The church is named after Father Jean Baptiste Morin, who led several Francophone families to the Morinville area from Quebec in 1891.

"I don't think I'll really be able to believe it's happened until the smoke's settles. Like, until it's all done. It really is. It's the centre of this community," Angela Meyer commented.

Another Morinville resident, Roger Morin, was married in the church 42 years ago on June 30. His wife passed away from cancer earlier in 2021.

"I've had a very important loss in my life already, and this is all part of it," he said.

"I really don't know how to feel. I just feel sad. Sad as hell."

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney condemned what he said appeared to be "another violent hate crime targeting the Catholic community.

"The century old église de Saint-Jean-Baptiste was the heart of Morinville, and a key part of the history and spiritual life of Alberta’s francophone community."

FIRE INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY, RCMP CALLING BLAZE 'SUSPICIOUS'

Officials have not said how the fire was started but Mounties are calling it suspicious.

Across the country, several Catholic churches have burned to the ground or been vandalized after hundreds of bodies were found at former residential school sites in B.C. and Saskatchewan. Five B.C. churches have been the scenes of fires, and one of two fires at churches in the Calgary area is believed by RCMP to have been deliberately set. A statue outside Edmonton's Polish Catholic Church was vandalized with red paint.

"Certainly the timing is unfortunate given what is happening in the country at the moment and it being a Catholic church, but again, I'll let the fire investigator get into that properly," was all Bushell would say.

Aside from some smoke and water damage sustained by a neighbouring building – which was once a convent and now houses several apartment units as well as a museum – no other property was damage.

According to town officials, 50 people were displaced by evacuating the apartments.

Morinville is some 30 kilometres northwest of Alberta's capital city.