Catholic P.E.I. priest faces sexual assault charges related to alleged incidents in 1990s

A Roman Catholic priest on Prince Edward Island is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenager in the 1990s.

The investigation started in May when the alleged victim reported the incidents to police in Summerside, P.E.I.

When Summerside Police Services started investigating, it learned offences had also allegedly happened in other areas of the Island, according to a news release from the force. As a result, the RCMP’s Major Crime Unit was brought in to investigate.

Police arrested the accused, a 69-year-old man, on Monday.

He faces charges of sexual exploitation and sexual assault. Police say all charges are in relation to a single alleged victim, who was 14 when the assaults allegedly began.

The accused has been released from custody and is due in court in December.