The Calgary Catholic School Board and the Sankofa Arts and Music Foundation are helping Calgary families that are experiencing food insecurities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Calgary-based non-profit is working to build healthy communities and on Dec. 7 at Bishop McNally high school members of the foundation received five pallets of frozen chicken to package and deliver to families throughout the community.

“This is not a new issue, it’s always been an issue for low-income families,” said Marion Ashton executive director of the Sankofa Arts and Music Foundation.

“We are just grateful for the opportunity to be able to serve.”

The foundation was able to receive the chicken through the group’s partnership with Second Harvest, Canada’s largest food rescue charitable organization.