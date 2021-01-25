The Waterloo Catholic District School Board laid out its expected plan for targeted COVID-19 testing when students return to the classroom.

Students have been learning remotely since before the winter break and won't return to the classroom until at least Feb. 10.

Trustees heard some details about the testing plan at a meeting on Monday night.

"It will be directed towards schools that potentially are experiencing an outbreak or where there's a higher incidence of cases being identified," said Loretta Notten, director of the Waterloo Catholic District School Board. "It's optional, no one will be forced to take a COVID test." Notten added there will be "pop-up centres" to help with testing in schools.

She noted an earlier pilot project targeting testing in COVID-19 hotspots in the province, which found a two per cent positivity rate. The targeted testing included students, staff and family members.