Catholic school board officials in the Sault want to put cyberattack behind them
Parents, former students and teachers are receiving letters from the Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board regarding a cyberattack.
The board announced the incident last December. In January of this year, the board said some staff members had been affected. Now, it is notifying families of students whose information was compromised.
The board released a statement this week that said the notices represent a milestone in putting this matter behind them. The statement goes on to say steps have been taken to defend against further attacks.
CTV News has obtained a letter that was sent to one affected family. It states, in part, that "the cyber criminals have communicated that the data they accessed has been deleted."
"We have no reason to believe that the cyber criminals have kept or misused the data in any way, though if you have reason to believe otherwise, please let us know right away."
A spokesperson for the Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board said no further comments will be made on this issue.
