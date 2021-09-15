Catholic teachers union concerned about COVID-19 cases
The Huron Superior Catholic Teachers' Association is concerned about recent COVID-19 cases surfacing at schools in Sault Ste. Marie, and is accusing the province of dragging its feet.
Cases of the coronavirus have been reported among students at St. Basil's Catholic Elementary School and St. Mary's College. Local union president Darrell Czop said special HVAC filters designed to reduce the spread of airborne particles are in short supply.
He also said classes are too big, with some in excess of 30 students.
"That poses quite the challenge to ensure that there is social distancing -- and I can say for a fact that in many of our classrooms that's not happening," said Czop.
"There's no social distancing because the government is not providing school boards the funding to allow more teachers to be hired and reduce the class sizes like they've promised from Day 1."
CTV News reached out to the Huron-Superior Catholic School Board for comment, but did not receive a statement before deadline.
