Because of COVID-19, Roman Catholics living in the Diocese of Sault Ste. Marie will have the option this year to celebrate Ash Wednesday at home.

The announcement was made Thursday by the bishop of the diocese, Thomas Dowd. Parish priests will bless ashes that can be picked up before Ash Wednesday on Feb. 17.

The goal is to ensure Catholics can celebrate this year, regardless if churches are permitted to open.

“We do not want to let the COVID-19 pandemic to get in the way of this important day,” Dowd said in a news release. “So, our churches will provide the option to celebrate Ash Wednesday at home.”

With churches hoping to reopen next week in time for the celebration, there are still capacity restrictions in place and parishioners who are hesitant to return right away.

Can pick up ashes after they are blessed

After the ashes are blessed by a priest at each Catholic parish on Ash Wednesday, parishioners can take home a small container of the blessed ashes along with a short prayer service to pray together with their family or those in their household.

Ash Wednesday is the beginning of the Christian period of Lent, which marks 40 days of prayer, fasting and charitable works leading to Easter Sunday.

The ashes, usually marked by tracing a cross on the forehead, are meant to publicly signify the spiritual journey Christians begin together on this day, the release said.

“Making sure everyone is included and encouraging our families to pray together on this holy day is quite significant,” Dowd said. "It’s an opportunity for families to begin Lent together, to share with one another the importance of this time of year.”

The short prayer service includes short readings from the Bible, and instructions on how to distribute the ashes.

“Ash Wednesday for our family is the day where we know we are starting Lent, and we’re trying to take on a new rhythm of prayer, a new rhythm of life, really” Jessica Fournier, a parishioner of Holy Name of Jesus Church in North Bay, said in the release.

“So to be able to have this option to still celebrate Ash Wednesday even though not everyone can be at church will be special for us.”

The preparation and distribution of the ashes and prayer service will follow public health regulations.

“There may be the case where someone can’t get to their church on Ash Wednesday, or maybe even learns of this a little late,” Dowd said. “So I am giving permission to celebrate the distribution of ashes at any time until the end of February, so as many people can participate as possible.”

Catholics are encouraged to check with their nearest Catholic church to see available times to attend mass or to pick up the ashes and prayer service on Ash Wednesday.

For more information, to see a copy of the prayer service, or to watch a tutorial video, click here.