Cathy Miller declared Pelee Island's new mayor
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
CTV News has declared candidate Cathy Miller to be elected the mayor of Pelee Island in the 2022 municipal election.
Miller defeated candidate Larry Bailey to become the island’s newest mayor.
Former mayor Raymond Durocher did not seek reelection this year after serving as the island’s mayor for four years.
COUNCIL RESULTS:
- Deputy Mayor: Dayne Malloch
- Counillor: David Delellis
- Coucillor: Sherri Smith Ouellette
- Councillor: Stephanie Briggs Crawford
