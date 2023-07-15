Cats rescued from kitchen fire in Nepean

Two cats were rescued from a fire in a bungalow in the Carleton Heights neighbourhood Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to a home on Ness Street between Wigan and Ashburn drives at 5:20 a.m.

The fire was in the kitchen. Firefighters arrived within four minutes and had the blaze under control by 6:03 a.m.

There are no reported injuries.

A fire investigator was sent to the scene to determine the origin of the fire.

