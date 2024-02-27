Cats, turtle rescued from Queensborough house fire, crews say

Multiple cats and a pet turtle were rescued from a house fire in New Westminster's Queensborough neighbourhood Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the home on McGillivray Place near the Queensborough Bridge around 6:30 a.m., according to Gord Denhoed, acting assistant fire chief for New Westminster Fire and Rescue Services.

When they arrived, crews found "really heavy involvement of fire" at the back of the home, Denhoed said.

Video shared with CTV News by a neighbour shows flames ripping through the building's upper floor. In it, someone can be seen using a garden hose to spray water at the blaze before firefighters arrived.

Crews determined that all residents of the home had gotten out safely, Denhoed said, adding that "a couple of cats" and a turtle had been rescued, and no significant injuries had occurred to either residents or firefighters.

"Fortunately, we were able to contain the fire from spreading to the adjacent structures," the acting assistant chief added.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.