Cattle, goats killed in Adjala-Tosorontio barn fire
CTVNews.ca Barrie Video Journalist
Siobhan Morris
Some cattle and goats are dead following a fire that gutted a barn in the Rosemont area of Adjala-Tosorontio.
Flames were first spotted at the century-old barn on 4th Line East near 10 Sideroad early Monday morning.
Fire Chief Mike Blackhawks told CTV News strong winds helped the flames spread quickly, and heavy snow made firefighters' work difficult. Crews from Adjala-Tosorontio, Mulmur, and Melanchthon were called in to help.
An electrical problem is believed to have sparked the fire.
Blackhawks could not give a dollar estimate for the damage but described the barn as "a total loss."
No humans or firefighters were injured. It's not clear how many animals were killed.
Firefighters didn't leave the scene until mid-afternoon.
