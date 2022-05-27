Caught-on-cam arson: Police looking for someone with burns on face, hands who fled scene on scooter
Police say they're looking for a suspect who was likely burned when they set fire to a vehicle on British Columbia's Sunshine Coast.
Surveillance video captured on the other side of Industrial Way in Gibsons shows someone riding up to a vehicle on what Mounties believe to be an electric scooter.
"The suspect then lights an accelerant and throws it into the SUV," police said in a news release Thursday.
The torched vehicle is a 2019 Volkswagen Atlas.
Due to the sudden brightness of the fire it's hard to see what happened, but the suspect can clearly be seen slinking off, then getting on the scooter and riding out of frame.
The entire incident took less than 30 seconds.
It's unclear what the motive in the arson is. Police did not comment on the vehicle's owner, nor did they say much about a possible suspect.
Officers say it's likely the person suffered burns to their face and hands during the incident.
Anyone with more information on the fire is asked to contact the Sunshine Coast RCMP at 604-885-2266 or by email.
-
Search warrant in Orangeville leads to arrest, drug trafficking chargesOfficers in Orangeville say a search warrant resulted in several drug trafficking-related charges and the seizure of roughly $40,000 in cash.
-
Rally at Bingemans for PC leader Doug FordProgressive Conservative leader Doug Ford is expected to attend a campaign rally Friday night at Bingemans in Kitchener.
-
'Now is the time': Premiers urge federal government to talk health-care dollarsThe federal government needs to come to the table to discuss more money for health care, Western Canada's premiers said at their annual meeting.
-
'Grave injustice': SCC ruling could change sentence for Alberta's multiple murderersA southern Alberta man who killed three people, including a two-year-old girl, could have the ability to request a release from jail earlier than his original sentence intended, thanks to a landmark Supreme Court decision Friday.
-
Canada's premiers want to reform health-care system, asks Ottawa to pick up the phoneWestern Canada's premiers want to reform their health-care systems by expanding services but they say Ottawa first needs to pick up the phone.
-
Two EF-1 tornadoes hit London during weekend thunderstormSaturday’s powerful storm left a lasting impact across Ontario as city crews continue to deal with the damage. Western University’s Northern Tornado Project reported that two EF-1 tornadoes touched down in London — and on Friday, Environment Canada confirmed it.
-
Police investigating suspected hate-motivated incident involving armed man at Jewish schoolA 21-year-old Toronto man is facing a slew of charges following a suspected hate-motivated incident at a Jewish school in North York.
-
Design work on City of Regina’s rapid housing initiative underway but completion date delayedThe City of Regina released more details on its rapid housing initiative project, which aims to add longer-term supportive housing for those experiencing homelessness.
-
Cyclist, 70, airlifted to hospital after crash with truck in NanaimoA collision between a truck and a bicycle in Nanaimo, B.C., sent a 70-year-old man to hospital Friday morning.