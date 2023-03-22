Caught on cam: Dramatic orca encounter at Victoria breakwater

A pair of orcas delighted onlookers at Victoria's Ogden Point breakwater on Wednesday.

The mammals were spotted swimming near the shore around 8:30 a.m. and breaching the ocean's surface right next to the pedestrian pier.

Images and video of the close encounter were captured by residents and tourists.

The natural spectacle follows a weekend sighting of a pod of transient orcas next to a BC Ferries vessel sailing between Victoria and Vancouver.

Video of that encounter Sunday showed at least six orcas in Active Pass, between Vancouver Island and the British Columbia mainland.