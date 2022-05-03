Caught on cam: Man arrested after fight breaks out at Victoria concert

Warning: This story contains graphic video.

A video posted online shows a fight breaking out at an indie rock concert in Victoria's Royal Theatre over the weekend.

The altercation occurred on Saturday evening at a Mother Mother show.

The roughly two-minute clip shows two men fighting in the upper balcony of the theatre, with their shirts seemingly ripped off during the scrap.

One man was eventually escorted out of the theatre.

"It was an unfortunate situation that occurred at Saturday’s Mother Mother concert," said Ainslee Jessiman, programming and communications associate for the Royal and McPherson Theatre Society.

"The health and safety of our audiences, performers, and staff are our top priority and the theatres have zero-tolerance for violence."

Jessiman says contracted security staff intervened in the fight before police arrived.

"Our staff and contracted security acted promptly and professionally to address the situation," said Jessiman.

Victoria police say a man was arrested just after 10 p.m. in the area.

Police say the man was "very intoxicated" and was aggressive with officers as they were trying to arrest him, prompting VicPD officers to use pepper spray.

The man was then taken to hospital to be decontaminated from the pepper spray, before he was brought to VicPD cells.

The 34-year-old man was arrested for assault and mischief, and also allegedly damaged a building window, according to Victoria police.

He's since been released from custody as the investigation continues, police say.