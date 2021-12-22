Caught on cam: Man scares off cougar in Saanich, B.C.
Police are encouraging residents to be mindful of their surroundings after a man came face-to-face with a cougar in the Saanich area.
The encounter occurred on Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. at a home in the south end of Bear Hill Park.
Police say the cougar was spotted after the homeowner's dog, a large Husky, spotted the cougar and charged towards it.
The homeowner was able to recall their dog and yell at the cougar, causing the animal to flee.
No person or animal was injured in the incident.
Police say the encounter is a good reminder to be aware of one's surroundings, particularly if you live in a rural area.
Saanich police also provided several tips on how to reduce encounters with large animals, like cougars or bears, and what to do if you see one:
- Be aware of your surroundings, especially if you live in rural areas.
- Keep an eye on your pets when outside or keep them on a leash when possible.
- Limit food sources such as garbage, food scraps or compost outside that may be attractants.
- Call the BC Conservation Officer Service if a cougar is seen in an urban area, if it cannot be easily scared off, or if the animal is near an urban park or school during the day.
