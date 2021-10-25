Caught on cam: Man suspected of impaired driving crashes into Victoria mall

Victoria police say they believe a man was impaired by drugs when he crashed his car into the side of a business in the Bay Centre on Sunday night.

The crash occurred just before 11 p.m. at the Marble Slab Creamery in the 1100-block of Douglas Street.

Surveillance video released by police shows the car smashing into the side of the ice cream shop not once, but twice.

When police arrived at the scene, the driver ignored police directions and attempted to flee the crash site, according to VicPD.

Responding officers then used a conductive energy weapon to subdue the man and pulled him out of the vehicle. During the arrest, police say the man "continued to resist" until he was taken to the ground.

Officers believe the man was impaired by drugs and tried to conduct a field sobriety test. However, before the test was complete, the man said he felt injured and he was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment.

He was later released from hospital and was served a 24-hour driving prohibition, "pending further investigation into drug-impaired driving," said police in a release Monday.

No one else was injured during the crash, according to VicPD.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or contact Crime Stopper anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.