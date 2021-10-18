Caught on cam: Man throws eggs inside Campbell River business

A man armed with a carton of eggs went on a tirade inside a Campbell River business over the weekend, voicing his displeasure about 5G technology.

The incident happened on Saturday around 5 p.m. at the Quinsam Communications store at the Discovery Harbour shopping complex.

“I've been in the wireless industry for about 10 years now and this is probably one of the weirdest things that has happened,” says Cody Spetifore, a sales representative for Quinsam, which sells Telus products.

Security cameras and cellphone video captured the egging, which lasted about a minute.

The unidentified customer was wearing a red hoodie and a bandana over his mouth.

Before pelting the store with eggs, the man told the employees, “This has got nothing to do with you, boys.”

The man began throwing eggs at the employees, who were behind Plexiglas barriers and also started throwing them at displays set up throughout the store.

“You’re going to have disgruntled customers but I have never had someone throw eggs at me before,” says Spetifore.

Spetifore says the man was upset with Telus’s 5G network and mentioned in his verbal tirade that he believed Telus was accessing his devices.

“We do run into people who are a little disgruntled by it and try and inform them the best we can," says Spetifore. "It’s not harmful and uses less power than 4G."

Quinsam Communications was closed Monday to clean up the mess left behind.

Spetifore says the Campbell River RCMP responded to the store and are investigating.

“We would like to get a hold the individual and see if he needs help,” says Spetifore.