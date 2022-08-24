Caught on cam: Vehicle bursts into flames after crashing into carwash in Nanaimo

A surveillance camera in Nanaimo, B.C., caught the moment that a car crashed into a carwash and oil change business before bursting into flames.

The fiery crash occurred around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday at the corner of Nichol Street and Needham Street in the city’s downtown area.

Const. Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP says the vehicle, a silver Volvo hatchback, was travelling southbound on Nichol Street when the driver couldn’t negotiate the turn onto Needham Street.

The vehicle ended up crashing into the Express Care Valvoline Quick Lube, Breeze Thru Car Wash at a high rate of speed and flipped onto its side.

The car also took out a fence and went down a three metre (10 foot) retaining wall in the process before catching on fire.

Witnesses told RCMP that a heavyset person who was barefoot got out of the vehicle and was seen running onto Halliburton Street.

"The driver of the vehicle is very lucky. He was driving at significant rate of speed and you can tell just from the camera," said O’Brien.

The driver hasn't been located yet and police haven't been able to get ahold of the registered owner of the vehicle.

The crash did some structural damage to one of the bays of the business but there were no secondary injuries to anyone.