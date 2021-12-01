Caught on cam: Woman arrested for impaired driving after Colwood crashes

A 42-year-old woman was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday morning after she allegedly crashed her vehicle several times on a residential street in Colwood, B.C.

West Shore RCMP say they were called to the 400-block of Dressler Road around 3:15 a.m. for reports of a "loud crash."

People living on the street say they heard the crash and went to examine the road, but found no vehicles nearby.

The residents then checked their home surveillance camera and saw an SUV slamming into two vehicles after turning onto their street.

Roughly 15 minutes later, police saw they received another report of an SUV crashing into a residential fence on Stornoway Drive before driving away.

Mounties investigated the two crashes and say they were able to track the vehicle from a piece of bumper that was collected at the first crash site. A vehicle identification number was found on the piece of bumper and led police to a home in Metchosin, B.C.

At the property, police found the SUV and arrested a woman for driving while impaired by alcohol.

"The actions of the driver were simply terrifying," said Const. Alex Bérubé of the West Shore RCMP.

"The rippling effects of impaired driving are devastating are luckily nobody was in the destructive path of the driver."

Mounties say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.