Caught on camera: Amazon delivery driver faces off with a black bear
An Amazon driver making a delivery at a home in California arrived to find an unexpected guest on the property.
Footage taken from Upland, Calif. resident Joshua Morgan’s home security camera shows a black bear walking around the driveway as the delivery driver was approaching the home.
As the driver approached the gate, Morgan can be heard over the gate speaker yelling, "Stop right there! There is a bear right there! Can you hear me? That’s a bear! Back away!"
The bear can be seen sitting on top of the gate. The driver, appearing unfazed by the encounter, raises his arms up to make himself look bigger, prompting the bear to climb down and run away.
After the confrontation, the driver cautiously walks through the gate to deliver the package.
Morgan told the news verification agency Storyful that wildlife such as bears, coyotes, and mountain lions are a common sight on his property.
