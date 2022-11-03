Caught on camera: Black-clad man rushes at victim moments before Surrey, B.C., shooting

Moments before a daylight shooting in Surrey, B.C., this week, surveillance video captured a man dressed head-to-toe in black rushing up to the victim and then running away from the scene.

The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries after gunfire rang out late Wednesday afternoon in a residential area near 89th Avenue and 135A Street.

Surveillance video from a neighbouring house obtained by CTV News shows the victim arriving home at around 4:52 p.m.

He parks his car and walks toward a basement suite with bags in his hands, disappearing from view behind a hedge.

About 10 seconds later, a man dressed in black and wearing a hoodie runs after him.

Less than 10 seconds after that, he can be seen sprinting away from the home, gun in hand.

A neighbour was standing just steps away as the violence unfolded and said the suspect ran right by him.

CTV News has agreed not to identify the neighbour in order to protect his safety.

“It is really scary yeah, because it was too close to me and my life,” he said.

NEW: @SurreyRCMP say the victim is a 25 y/o man. He’s now in stable condition in hospital. The suspect fled in a stolen vehicle that was later set on fire. @CTVVancouver has obtained surveillance video of the gunman in this shooting. More details in the link below. #Surrey https://t.co/PDDv7EFo1U pic.twitter.com/FMBMwBWPj3

Video then shows the suspect fleeing, sprinting down the street. The entire incident happened in under 30 seconds.

The neighbour said the shooting sounded like firecrackers, and that he heard about six shots.

“I saw a pistol in his hand, but no noise, no talking, no crying, nothing – quiet,” described the neighbour.

He went next door to ensure his neighbour, who lives in the main part of the home, was OK.

“Then she came to me and she said, ‘Yeah, there is a boy laying on the floor.’ So we thought something happened, something wrong, like really wrong,” said the neighbour.

Police arrived within 10 minutes and took the victim, a 25-year-old man, to hospital. Authorities said he was in stable condition as of Thursday morning.

“So far this investigation, the evidence we have gathered, it does not appear to be related to gang conflict in the Lower Mainland and the victim is not known to the police,” said Const. Sarbjit Sangha, media relations officer with the Surrey RCMP.

Mounties also revealed that first responders were called to a burning vehicle in 13300 block of 88A Avenue early Thursday.

"Early indications are that this is a stolen vehicle, that fled the area after the shooting. Further analysis will be done to confirm any linkages to the shooting," the detachment said in a news release.

It’s described as a dark colored Ford F-150 with a raised bed.

Investigators laid down evidence markers near the basement of the home and surrounded the driveway with yellow police tape.

They could be seen talking to people inside the home and canvassing the neighbourhood for witnesses.

Authorities said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident, and that the parties involved know each other.

“Anytime there's a shooting in our community, it's always concerning," said Sangha, noting that the incident took place in broad daylight. "It just shows that the people who are involved in this type of activity ... they don't have the public safety in their mind."

Police are asking anyone with information or dash camera footage from this area between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file 2022-167759.