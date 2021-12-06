Caught on camera: Car plows through Alta. car wash
An employee at a small town car wash is OK after a customer drove through the business' reception.
Around 9 a.m. Monday, an SUV crashed through the Warburg Bottle Depot and Car Wash's rear wall.
"It was lucky because [our employee] just unlocked that door and she heard someone banging back there," co-owner Cory Babcook told CTV News Edmonton. "So she just got to the back door and she heard a big boom and come up, and there was a vehicle in here."
RCMP say the SUV's driver was entering the wash bay that shares a wall with the office and reception area and didn't stop. They were also OK.
A significant amount of damage was caused in the incident.
Babcook said he was just glad no one was hurt.
"Accidents happened and hopefully we can get it resolved soon."
Police haven't announced any charges.
The town saw another business smashed in by a vehicle one week earlier, that time by thieves who used a stolen front-end loader to raid the ATB branch.
Warburg is about 90 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.
-
New report shows femicide on the rise in OntarioThe Ontario Association of Interval and Transition Housing is out with its annual report on femicide and has found it's on the rise in Ontario. There were five cases in the northeast.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta todayAlberta's number of Omicron COVID-19 cases grew to 11 on Monday, and pandemic deaths to 3,263.
-
Multi-vehicle crash causes road closures on Manitoba highwayA multi-vehicle crash has forced road closures on Manitoba’s Highway 1 on Tuesday morning.
-
COVID-19 update: B.C. health officials to share latest information on the coronavirusB.C. public health officials are scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in the province at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
-
Four new deaths, 51 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-EssexThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 51 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths over three days.
-
City of Regina set to 'light the lights'The 20th annual City of Regina Light the Lights celebration is set to go Tuesday at City Hall from 6 to 8 p.m.
-
COVID-19 case temporarily closes Prince Edward Island courthouseCourt operations in Charlottetown are on hold today after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
-
B.C. storms: Crews still working to restore power to some impacted by November's atmospheric riversBC Hydro says its crews restored service to more than 80 customers in the Interior over the weekend who were impacted by a severe storm on Nov. 14 and 15.
-
Could surge in COVID-19 cases in Ontario, Quebec mean new restrictions? Expert weighs inAs Canada's two most populous provinces grapple with a surge in COVID-19 cases, concerns are swirling over whether new restrictions could be imposed before the holidays.