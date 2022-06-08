Caught on camera: Flying wheel hits multiple vehicles along Highway 1 in Metro Vancouver
Multiple vehicles were struck and a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a loose wheel flew down Highway 1 over the weekend.
The incident, which was caught on dash-cam video, happened near Burnaby Sunday. Drivers travelling at high speed were forced to react quickly after a pickup truck lost one of its wheels.
Burnaby RCMP said it was contacted at about 2:30 p.m. after the wheel came off the truck, which was heading east. The wheel went over the median, hitting several vehicles in the westbound lane near the Kensington Avenue exit.
Video of the incident shows the wheel bouncing off one vehicle and it appears a windshield shatters. Other drivers can be seen swerving to avoid the wheel as it flies through the air.
A grey minivan was one of the vehicles hit, with its hood, windshield and interior dashboard damaged. A man who was inside the vehicle was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Mounties said the driver of the pickup truck, who the wheel belonged to, was located and is co-operating with the investigation.
