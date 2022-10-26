Caught on camera: Luxury SUV slams into woodworking shop in B.C. community

A wild crash that was recently caught on camera in Fort Langley, B.C., has reignited calls for new measures to stop speeders and reckless drivers in the area.

Surveillance video shows a luxury SUV racing through a quiet neighbourhood last Friday night, then crashing through a fence and slamming into a woodworking shop.

“The impact of the vehicle into the garage sent things on this side of the wall through a double car garage onto the other side of the wall,” explained Gail Landsberger, who would usually be working in the shop at night but happened to be out that evening.

Police said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage.

But Landsberger said the damage done to her shop and her woodwork isn’t her biggest concern.

“I was grateful that none of our neighbours were hurt,” she said, explaining that several neighbours had been out walking that evening shortly before the crash.

“There’s always speeding drivers,” she explained. “It’s just a matter of time before somebody does get hurt.”

Residents say there’s been far too many crashes in the neighbourhood.

“It’s a huge problem. My house has been struck four times and two cars have been wiped out,” said neighbour Simon Beck.

“It’s nerve-wracking because people do go really fast around this corner,” explained another neighbour, Karin Iverson.

The corner in question does have signs to warn drivers, but neighbours say the signs are not enough.

“I think the best solution would be speed bumps because that would at least draw attention to people who don’t know the road doesn’t go all the way through,” Iverson said.

Long-time resident Margaret Wildeman said she thinks the Township of Langley needs to do a better job of consulting with residents.

“I personally have made presentations to the council that has fallen on deaf ears,” she said.

CTV News contacted Langley Township, but no one responded.

Meanwhile, the driver of the SUV involved in the accident remains under investigation.

Langley RCMP said they arrested a 28-year-old man from Abbotsford who showed signs of impairment, and that he refused to provide a breath sample. He was held overnight and released the next day.

He was given an administrative driving prohibition and a report has been sent to the B.C. Prosecution Service for charge consideration.

Landsberger said the crash destroyed years’ worth of woodworking projects and left her “absolutely devastated.”

“I have an extensive high-end workshop and I would say that 70 per cent of it is now demolished with all my tools and everything I’ve set up in there,” she said.