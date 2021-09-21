Caught-on-camera rockfall one of several reported as climbing routes close on B.C.'s 'Chief'
BC Parks says numerous climbing routes on the renowned Stawamus Chief in Squamish -- including some on the famed Grand Wall -- have been closed through the winter.
A post on the website for Stawamus Chief Provincial Park says the move follows multiple significant rockfalls.
The park service says there's concern storms or changing temperatures may trigger more debris to fall in areas where rocks have broken away as recently as Monday.
Heat was blamed earlier this summer when a large slab broke away from the Grand Wall in late July after earlier rockfalls in June
A video of last night's rockfall on the Stawamus Chief, seen from the Stawamus Chief Webcam. I think the flashes of light are sparks as the rocks collide on the way down. #Squamish #SquamishBC #StawamusChief #TheChief @squamishchief pic.twitter.com/CGtywhjvip— Stawamus Chief Webcam (@StawamusChief) September 20, 2021
-
Cavalry fans say vaccine passport check easy and fast experienceCavalry FC fans were the first to go through a proof of vaccination check at a local pro sports event Wednesday, and from the sounds of it, it was an easy process.
-
‘We’re not playing to our full potential’: Hilltops hope to turn things around after rare back-to-back lossesDespite losing back to back games, Saskatoon Hilltops head coach Tom Sargeant said it’s no time to panic.
-
NDP Blake Desjarlais wins in Edmonton GriesbachFor the first time ever, the Edmonton Griesbach riding is not held by a Conservative after NDP candidate Blake Desjarlais defeated incumbent Kerry Diotte.
-
Liberal Julie Dzerowicz narrowly wins reelection in DavenportLiberal Julie Dzerowicz has won reelection in her Davenport riding by the slimmest of margins, CTV News declares.
-
Enhanced job-readiness and leadership at CambrianFrom more placement opportunities to the development of a leadership academy, students at Cambrian College have the ability to add more to their resumes before hitting the workforce.
-
B.C. health officials mum as controversy mounts over 'anti-democratic' reporting policyBritish Columbia health officials are facing mounting criticism and questions in the wake of a CTV News story exposing their practice of only publicly reporting the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital who are infectious.
-
-
Liberal incumbent Terry Sheehan wins Sault Ste. Marie ridingTwo days after the polling stations closed across Canada, Sault Ste. Marie was finally able to announce its winner.
-
Alberta carnivals, festivals permitted during public health emergencyAs healthcare workers struggle with a fourth wave of COVID-19 patients – other Albertans will be heading off to weekend carnivals and festivals sanctioned by health officials and approved by the UCP government.