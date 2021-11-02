Caught on camera: Stranger chases shopper with rod in Vancouver

Police are calling YouTube video of a man who appears to threaten a stranger with some sort of weapon in downtown Vancouver “very concerning."

The recording, which was posted online Monday, shows the man aimlessly hitting random objects with a rod on Burrard Street. He is then seen approaching a shopper, pointing the rod at the person’s face, then chasing the shopper away.

“Thankfully the person was able to get away before anyone was hurt,” said Const. Tania Visintin of the Vancouver Police Department.

Police estimate four assaults occur on average every day in Vancouver, but cautioned those numbers might be higher because many crimes go unreported.

“Statistics might say one thing, but what is actually going on says another,” added Visintin.

Many incidents are posted on social media to warn others, but authorities aren’t always called. Some might feel the crime isn’t serious enough to bother police.

“We're saying the opposite. We want people to call us,” insisted Visintin. “If you witnessed a crime, if you see a crime, please call us.”

The final parts of the video show the man approaching someone else from behind with the rod, before the bystander leaves.

He is then seen putting on his mask before boarding a bus.