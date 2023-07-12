Caught on camera: Strangers help push stranded Edmonton motorist

Four Good Samaritans are being praised on social media after a video surfaced of them stepping up to help a stranded motorist.

The video shows the four men pushing a stalled car through an intersection in downtown Edmonton.

Aaron Karuse was one of the people who helped push the car.

He said he was downtown with his family on Tuesday when they saw a driver who needed help.

"We saw an older gentleman looking a little bit confused, a little bit panicked. He kept getting out of his car and we realized his car wasn't operable, and he was trying to figure out how he was going to get it out of the intersection," he told CTV News Edmonton. "At this point there was another gentleman there who was going to try and push it through the intersection by himself, and I looked at my fiancé and said 'Turn right, I'm going to go and help them out.'"

By the time Karuse got to the car, he said two other strangers had also come by to help, much to the surprise of the driver.

"He was a little bit startled at first."

"All he could say was 'Thank you so much,' and 'Do you think maybe you could push me into the parking lot?' We said 'Yeah, of course we can.'

Karuse said the moment speaks to the generosity of Edmontonians.

"We were all just total strangers, but that just shows you, four people from completely different areas of the city at the right place, at the right time wanting to help somebody out."

"It's really nice to see people come together and help each other out."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Kenny